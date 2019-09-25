Read: Trump’s incriminating conversation with the Ukrainian president

The notes show that Trump brought up Biden unprompted. He then made reference to what he and his outside lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, have sought to spotlight in the run-up to the 2020 election: Biden’s efforts to oust a Ukrainian prosecutor, and son Hunter Biden’s work with a Ukrainian energy company. Biden had wanted the prosecutor dismissed as part of a broader push against corruption in Ukraine, and no evidence has emerged of any wrongdoing on the part of the Bidens.

“Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it … It sounds horrible to me,” Trump said in his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “I will have Mr. Giuliani give you a call and I am also going to have Attorney General [William] Barr call and we will get to the bottom of it.”

Democrats recoiled at the conversation. Congressman Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, tweeted that Trump sounded like a “mob boss” sending a message that was unmistakably “a shakedown.”

When the press asked Trump about the call today, he complained about “corrupt reporting” and denied that he had applied any pressure. By mid-afternoon, Trump was sitting side by side with Zelensky. What was supposed to be a routine photo opportunity turned into a joint news conference of sorts. Speaking English, the Ukrainian leader, a one-time comedian and actor, said he hadn’t felt pressured by Trump to look into the Biden family.

“It was normal, we spoke about many things,” Zelensky said. “So, I think, and you read, that nobody pushed me.”

Trump jumped in: “In other words, no pressure.” Yet seconds later, he signaled that he still wants Zelensky to probe the Biden family. “I want him to do whatever he can,” Trump told reporters.

Governance has never seemed to much absorb Trump. He appears to measure the joys of the office in crowd sizes, stock-market spikes, and anything that smacks of a victory over political adversaries. But the impeachment inquiry will test whether he can maintain some sustained focus on the task at hand. His performance thus far at UNGA suggests he’ll have a tough time of it. During a break in the conference yesterday, the president went home to his apartment in Trump Tower for what his aides called “executive time” and sent out a series of tweets complaining about his treatment. Resurrecting the sense of grievance he nursed throughout Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s two-year investigation into Russian election interference, he tweeted: “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!”

Read: Trump is discovering new powers

He’s been back at it all day. Trump tweeted this morning that no president in history “has been treated so badly as I have.” (Four presidents were assassinated in office, and three others faced impeachment.) And, amid meetings with leaders of France, Germany, and Japan, he happily tweeted that various TV-news correspondents read the transcript and didn’t see a quid pro quo—an offer of military or economic aid in exchange for an inquiry into Biden. (That’s not necessarily the issue. Federal law prohibits anyone from soliciting something of value from a foreign national in the context of an election, legal experts have told me. They’ve also raised questions about whether Trump’s conduct amounts to extortion or, more broadly, an abuse of power worthy of impeachment.)