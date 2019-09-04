Wild’s town hall at a community college was the kind of event that Impeachment August was created for—a large, public forum where activists could show, with signs, speeches, and sheer passion, how urgently they wanted their representative to try to get Trump out of office. This was Wild’s only town hall of the August recess, and she was expecting impeachment to come up.

Rather than having attendees line up behind microphones, Wild’s staff had asked constituents to write their questions on notecards for a moderator—Ann Bieber, the college’s president—to read aloud. This format allows a member of Congress to address more topics over the course of an hour-long event, but it also minimizes the opportunity for angry constituents to harangue their representative and create a viral moment that an opponent would use in a campaign ad.

Wild didn’t have to wait long—an impeachment question came flying her way before she even got a chance to introduce herself. “Why have you not come out for—” Bieber began to ask, reading from the first notecard, before Wild cut her off. The crowd chuckled, knowing that the next word was going to be impeachment.

Wild made some introductory remarks, noting bills she had introduced and her work on the Education and Labor Committee. Then she asked Bieber to read the first question again.

“Why have you not come out for impeachment?”

“All right,” Wild replied. “I’m glad that question was asked. I would have addressed it even if it hadn’t been, but I was fairly certain that it would be raised.” The crowd laughed again.

Wild noted that she received messages every day from constituents on both sides of the issue. “Any of you who ever heard me on the campaign trail heard me say that I’m not one to jump on a bandwagon on any issue,” she said. She added that while she wasn’t supporting impeachment now, she hadn’t ruled out “either coming out for it or voting for it if I am satisfied that the evidence is there.” The crowd applauded politely. No one booed, held up signs, or stood up in protest. Over the next hour, Wild answered 27 other questions, including multiple inquiries about gun laws, education, health care, and the environment. Impeachment never resurfaced. “I was kind of surprised there wasn’t more of a protest,” Wild told a group of reporters after the event.

The audience was mostly an older crowd, nearly entirely white, and while it included some Republicans, generally supportive of Wild. In interviews, attendees expressed the same mix of views on impeachment that the congresswoman told reporters she had been hearing all summer. Sara Whildin, a 72-year-old librarian, told me she had come to the town hall to see whether Wild would come out for impeachment. “From my point of view, she’s been slow to move in that direction,” she told me. “I do think there’s a principle to uphold here.”