“The risk is more than reasonable that another Podesta-like attack could take place,” Armen Najarian, Agari’s chief marketing officer, told me.

Christopher Krebs, the director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which has consulted with every 2020 presidential campaign, has described the hack and leak of Democratic Party documents in 2016 as “the most impactful” element of the Kremlin’s interference in that race. “Shame on us if we’re not ready this time around,” he has said. With just over a year until the election, it’s far from clear that the candidates are.

It’s tough to precisely assess the presidential candidates’ preparedness, because they’re divulging few details about the precautions they’re taking. When The Atlantic contacted representatives of Trump’s campaign and the top 10 Democratic campaigns, many officials declined to comment on their approach to digital security on the grounds that revealing the measures would render them less effective. “We take cybersecurity very seriously and we do not comment on our preparations,” Tim Murtaugh, the communications director for the president’s reelection campaign, told The Atlantic in an emblematic response.

Read: Computer scientists make the case against an expensive new voting system

A few candidates offered some details. Ian Sams, the press secretary for Kamala Harris, told The Atlantic that the campaign is mandating that all staff use encrypted messaging services and two-factor authentication to access accounts. A spokesperson for Beto O’Rourke said the campaign trains staff on defending against cyberattacks as part of its onboarding process, requires staffers to protect mobile devices with complex passwords, and uses secure messaging channels. The Biden campaign has a chief technology officer, and Pete Buttigieg’s campaign recently became the first to publicize that it had hired a chief information-security officer.

Joel Wallenstrom, the CEO of Wickr, which along with Signal has become a popular encrypted messaging app for political campaigns, told me his service hasn’t replaced email for these campaigns but is being employed as a dedicated channel for sharing sensitive information, such as polling data and opposition research. This not only shelters the material, he said, but also makes it more difficult for adversaries to bait campaign staff with these documents through other channels like email without raising suspicions.

Nevertheless, Agari has found that only four of the 13 presidential candidates polling at 1 percent or above—Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, and Tulsi Gabbard—have implemented a policy that in its estimation would prevent emails spoofing their campaign-site domains from reaching the inboxes of voters, donors, reporters, or other recipients. As a point of comparison, the Department of Homeland Security now requires all federal agencies to aim for adopting this level of protection against email-spoofing.