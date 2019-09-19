Take the relatively recent entrant, Montana Governor Steve Bullock. His 2020 bid has stalled, so why is he still zig zagging across Iowa? My colleague Edward-Isaac Dovere writes that he’s getting reinforcement from the Clinton camp to keep going as a moderate in a party zooming to the left.

And Michael Bennet? The Colorado senator isn’t known for being a rabble-rouser (one pitch he’s made to voters: “If you elect me president, I promise you won’t have to think about me for two weeks at a time”). Of late, he’s pivoted to a mad-as-hell insurgent, promising to fight on in spite of the odds.

Maybe these candidates also just have the money and time. The former Maryland congressman John Delaney announced his presidential run six months after Trump’s inauguration, has visited all 99 of Iowa’s counties, and has poured millions of his own wealth to prop up his campaign. Yet he’s still something of an afterthought in most polls.

For other long-shot candidates, the end game may not even be the presidency, but a stepping stone to a cushy Cabinet position or higher office than the one they currently hold.

Still, there’s sliver of solace to be found for the Democratic candidates if they’re looking: Some red states are cancelling their Republican primaries altogether, giving the Republicans mounting primary challenges against President Trump an even smaller shot to present themselves to voters.

—Saahil Desai

What Else We’re Watching

The California emissions fight: The EPA’s move to revoke California’s authority to set stricter car-emission standards than the federal government fits a pattern for Trump, Ron Brownstein writes: The president seems to be out to punish states that voted against him in 2016.

On whistleblowers: David Frum contextualizes the latest scandal to hit Capitol Hill: A whistleblower report filed with the intelligence community’s inspector general, alleging that President Trump made an improper “promise” to a foreign leader.

Trump’s foreign policy may be unthinkable for the GOP four years ago. On a whole host of international quagmires, from protests in Hong Kong to Russian meddling in U.S. elections, Trump has bent and broken the GOP’s foreign policy dogma, Uri Friedman writes. But his lax approach to Iran, which allegedly attacked Saudi oil facilities over the weekend, might end up being the last straw for GOP hawks.

Here’s what biology class American schools where evolution isn’t part of the curriculum. Not all schools teach this evolutionary history, Olga Khazan writes, including the high school she went to 20 years ago, adding that her “experience was far from unusual.”

