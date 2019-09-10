In some ways, the last election of 2018 has become the first election of 2020.

How Tuesday shakes out will answer a key question for Democrats and Republicans hungry to notch a win and shape a victorious narrative as other 2020 elections loom: Has the Blue Wave already crested, or will it swell into a tsunami?

President Donald Trump himself made a jaunt to the district, in a ploy to shore up support for Bishop, the Republican candidate who replaced Harris on the ticket. The Battle of the Dans is nominally over control of one congressional district, but for D.C. apparatchiks frantic for any sign of who has the advantage in 2020, it’s become a lot more than that.

President Trump has fired his third national security adviser, John Bolton, a hawkish longtime politico with whom he constantly disagreed, despite having first taken to him on the basis of his Fox News appearances. Graeme Wood writes:

“He is incredibly smart and capable,” a Bolton acquaintance told me. “He could have risen faster if he had just been less of a dick.” It’s difficult to exaggerate how hard it is to earn a reputation as a dick in Washington. It’s like being known as a real nerd by fellow scientists at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, or as the resident prude by sisters at a nunnery. In Washington, boorishness can be a virtue, if the boor in question is on your side and gets things done … But Bolton is almost universally known for being off-putting and ill-tempered. “One of the world’s cheapest people,” says an ex-colleague. “An extremely unpleasant person,” says another. Because Bolton’s other signature quality is intelligence, former colleagues wonder how he abides his boss.

Jon Ossoff, the Democrat from Georgia who narrowly lost one of the most expensive House races in American history, announced he would enter the primary race to challenge Republican Senator David Perdue.

Après NOAA, la déluge: After President Trump’s week-long insistence that Hurricane Dorian could have affected Alabama and Georgia, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross reportedly threatened National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials with firings unless they confirmed the president’s initial claims. The escalation was an unprecedented step that could delegitimize one of the most reliable and free agencies in the federal government—the National Weather Service, Robinson Meyer writes. The incident should worry all Americans.

Why did the chlorinated chicken cross the road?: Britain would very much like American chlorinated hens to stay home to roost, despite the White House’s hopes that a new U.S.-U.K. trade deal includes chicken purchases. While Europeans consider chlorine-washing taboo now, the U.S. could look to Norway’s “Project Japan” (how Norway ended up selling raw salmon to Japan) as a way to sway public perceptions of this fowl-paux, Yasmeen Serhan writes.