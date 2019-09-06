Subscribe to Radio Atlantic: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher (How to Listen)

Running for president means spending a lot of time on a bus. Usually, the candidate’s name is splayed across it (often to their great delight). Not so for Beto O’Rourke, though. The former Texas congressman and noted road warrior has eschewed the typical campaign bus in his bid for the Democratic nomination. And this week, in its place, he took a BoltBus.

Joining him on the ride to Boston was the Atlantic staff writer Edward-Isaac Dovere. And the two chatted on mic for this week’s Radio Atlantic.

Listen for:

What he hopes to accomplish with his presidential run (and why exactly he’s taking a bus);

O’Rourke’s time visiting with victims of the mass shooting in his hometown, El Paso;

How the recent violence in Texas affected him, his campaign, and his approach to gun control. “I could not help but be changed by El Paso,” O’Rourke tells Dovere.

Voices: