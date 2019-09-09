American Factory also depicts brutal conditions, with Fuyao workers made to withstand long hours in the heat of a 400-degree furnace. Meanwhile, Chinese managers lament the Americans’ complaints (“they have fat fingers,” one says on camera), while the Americans make an all-out push to unionize for better pay and conditions.

Even as the percentage of Americans in unions has been trending downward, support for unions is nearing a half-century high. That’s emerged on the campaign trail, where 2020 Democrats are reaching out to unions and showing that they have Big Ideas (TM) to jumpstart the labor movement. Campaign workers for four 2020 aspirants have unionized themselves—the first time that’s ever happened in any presidential campaign.

Read more about how campaigns are talking about unions here.

Read our culture writer’s review of American Factory here.

—Saahil Desai

*

All the President’s Tempers

On peace talks with the Taliban: Over the weekend, President Trump announced that he was calling off what he claimed was a secret invitation for Taliban leaders to seal a peace deal at Camp David. Publicly, the White House blamed the killing of an American soldier in Kabul last week as a key reason talks collapsed, but the writing was already on the wall, Uri Friedman and Kathy Gilsinan write.

On his go-to cable network, Fox News: The president’s complaints about media coverage took a slightly unexpected turn recently when he lashed out at Fox News for “heavily promoting Democrats,” but the criticism from the commander-in-chief hardly registered a reaction from the cable news network, Elaina Plott and Peter Nicholas report: “There’s honestly been no acknowledgement of them,” one Fox staffer told them.

*

🇺🇸 2020 Watch

A (in)convenient truth: The best, most substantive discussion of how to address climate change: we saw it last week when 10 Democratic presidential hopefuls detailed the nuances of their policy proposals in a seven-hour marathon on CNN, Robinson Meyer writes. The event was evidence that the American political left has reshaped the country’s climate conversation — and a reminder that even some seemingly lofty proposals could become a reality (see: 2008’s individual-mandate debate)

The rise of the insurgent left shouldn’t scare Democrats: And it especially need not scare Elizabeth Warren, Peter Beinart argues. The Massachusetts progressive’s “go big” message hearkens back to Barack Obama’s own message of hope and political bravery, when he was battling Hillary Clinton in the primary.

*

🗓 The Week Ahead

‣ Monday, Sept. 9: Congress is back in session. Watch for potential movement on gun-control, what happens now after a summer recess that didn’t seem to move the impeachment-inquiry needle, and more.

‣ Tuesday, Sept. 10: Welcome to the “do-over” election in North Carolina’s Ninth District—the country’s last unsettled congressional race from 2018.