‣ Let’s talk about families affected: A quarter of military spouses were unemployed in 2017—a rate that’s roughly six times the national average.

Finally, a gutting reminder of private devastation: What’s it like for those who lost a spouse on 9/11 to raise kids without a partner? Read Ellen S. Bakalian’s essay about raising her daughters, now 18 and 20, here.

— Saahil Desai

*

SNAPSHOT

(Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks with Maria Isabel Bueso after her testimony about her ongoing medical care in the U.S. at a House Oversight and Reform Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee hearing.

*

🏛️ From the White House

(Leah Millis / Reuters)

Banning flavors, for the youth: In response to weeks of alarming news about illnesses and deaths linked to e-cigarettes, the president announced the FDA will issue “very strong” recommendations to cut down on nicotine consumption, including a total ban on flavored e-cigarettes. It’s the most sweeping anti-vaping measure of the year, because the popularity of products like Juul’s packets have erased a 20-year decline in youth tobacco usage, Amanda Mull writes.

What started as Sharpiegate … has turned into something more worrisome, Quinta Jurecic argues: “The saga of Dorian is a snapshot of Trump’s refusal to accept the reality of a world that looks any different from what he wants to be true, and a demonstration of how such an instinct in a leader is incompatible with the requirements of democracy.”

*

🇺🇸 2020 Watch

(Michael Dwyer / AP)

It’s Biden’s debate to lose: Tales of Joe Biden’s demise may or may not be greatly exaggerated, but he continues to hold a comfortable lead in the Democratic primary as the candidates head into the third debate, Edward-Isaac Dovere writes. So why is he still flying high? “Many Democratic voters don’t just have PTSD from 2016—they have a daily, constantly refreshed panic about 2020.”

*

👓 JOHN BOLTIN’

(Kevin Lamarque / Reuters)

Bolton’s days were numbered from the start: People who work for the president know what the plan is: They can stick around as long as Trump needs them, and when he doesn’t, they can be fired by tweet, Peter Nicholas writes. The only way to survive is to be a yes-man, and Bolton was not.

+ And presidents dogged by unpopular wars aren’t keen on hawkish advisers, Peter Beinart argues. There’s a useful example from 37 years ago, during President Ronald Reagan’s administration.

*

The Atlantic Political index

Donald Trump and Dan Bishop at a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on September 10. (Chris Seward / AP)

The special election for North Carolina’s Ninth Congressional District was finally resolved last night, with the Republican Dan Bishop besting the Democrat Dan McCready by roughly 4,000 votes.

The final margin of victory is likely to be close to 2 percent, well below President Trump’s double-digit advantage in 2016, but ahead of the 2018 results. What changed?

→ Read David A. Graham’s analysis of the unusual election, in which about $20 million was spent.