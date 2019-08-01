Were you forwarded this email? Sign yourself up here. We have many other free email newsletters on a variety of other topics. Browse the full list.

What We’re Following Today

It’s Thursday, August 1.

‣ President Donald Trump said he will impose a new round of tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese products starting next month, upping tensions between the two countries.

‣ The Senate approved a two-year budget deal that will lift the debt ceiling. Now it heads to the president’s desk.

What Happened Last Night?

The Issues on the Table:

‣ While it took an hour and a half for the Democrats in Tuesday night’s debate to meaningfully discuss race, the second batch of candidates got there in just a few minutes.

‣ The Democrats onstage disagreed on how to approach the most fundamental question about American immigration.

‣ They blasted health-insurance companies—but ignored the role of doctors and hospitals in the high costs of health care.

‣ And Andrew Yang deployed a hyper-conservative argument about climate change, suggesting both that humanity is “too late” to stop it, and that the best solution to avoid sea-level rise is to simply move to higher ground.

They Piled Up on Biden: Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey criticized the former vice president’s authorship of the 1994 crime bill, and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York tried to paint Biden as sexist and out of step with the modern Democratic Party.