“His numbers with Republicans are as solid as any recent Republican president—probably even more solid,” said Ryan Williams, a GOP strategist who worked for Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign in 2012. In poll after poll, an overwhelming majority of Republican voters—well over 80 percent—approve of Trump’s performance in office, even as nearly all Democrats and most independents give him a thumbs-down. “He’s unbeatable in a primary,” Williams told me.

That reality has not stopped the remaining Never Trump Republicans in Washington from pining for someone—anyone, really—to challenge him. Walsh is far from a household name, but when he jumped into the fray on Sunday, he drew encouragement from Bill Kristol, the conservative commentator who has not wavered in his opposition to Trump. Elected in the Tea Party wave of 2010, Walsh served two years in the House, where he was known for criticizing Obama in harsh terms (including the lie that he’s an African-born Muslim) and using the kind of inflammatory, occasionally racist rhetoric that Trump would use to stir up the GOP base years later. Walsh cheered Trump’s run in 2016 but turned against him after he took office; the former congressman has spent the first days of his campaign trying to repent for his support of the president and his own history of racist tweets.

Walsh has been a talk-radio host for the last several years. He’s more conservative than Weld, a moderate who ran for governor of New York in 2006 after holding the job in Massachusetts for seven years. Weld later opposed Trump when he ran as the Libertarian Party’s vice-presidential nominee in 2016. Two other former GOP office-holders, ex-Governor John Kasich of Ohio and former South Carolina Governor (and Representative) Mark Sanford, have also considered campaigns themselves.

But none of them has the stature of, say, the late Senator Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts, whose serious challenge of President Jimmy Carter for the Democratic nomination in 1980 likely helped sow Carter’s defeat to Ronald Reagan that fall. “There’s no A-league Republicans looking,” said Mike Murphy, the longtime GOP strategist who advised Romney, the late Senator John McCain of Arizona, and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, among many other candidates.

Murphy, who is now co-director of the University of Southern California’s Dornslife Center for the Political Future, has given $500 to Weld’s campaign, but he said he agrees that the chances of anyone defeating Trump in a primary are “very slim.” Murphy told me that Trump’s support among Republicans is softer than the top-line approval numbers would suggest, pointing to USC polling that showed as many as 25 percent of GOP respondents would prefer an alternative candidate. A major figure—like Trump’s former U.N. ambassador, Nikki Haley, for example—could pull as much as one-third of the vote in primaries, Murphy argued.