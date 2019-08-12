The Official Account: Today, Attorney General William Barr criticized “serious irregularities” at the Manhattan jail where Jeffrey Epstein was found dead from an apparent suicide. The online swamps of conspiracy theorists reacted seemingly in minutes, with #EpsteinMurder and #ClintonCrimeFamily trending all weekend. (They received a boost via a retweet from the president.) The spread of these theories highlights a new normal for America, McKay Coppins writes: Trust in the traditional political and media gatekeepers is nonexistent. “No matter what facts emerge in the coming weeks or months, some observers will forever remain unconvinced.”

‘I Don’t Know Her’: If time travelers from the 1990s had dropped in on the Democratic debates, they’d hardly have recognized the politicians onstage, Todd S. Purdum writes: “Medicare for All? Decriminalization of illegal border crossings? Free health care for undocumented immigrants? Free college and forgiveness of existing student-loan debt? Once-radical notions like these are now at the heart of the major party’s dialogue.” That shift to the left mirrors a new disdain for the era of Bill Clinton and Barack Obama that is shocking the old guard.

Harnessing Love: The 67-year-old self-help guru Marianne Williamson says plans and wonkiness won’t be the way to beat Donald Trump—but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t know what she’s doing. Williamson’s debate performances have garnered attention, Elaine Godfrey writes, and her message is resonating with voters concerned with gun violence, health care, and climate change: “While it is true that sometimes Americans are slow to wake up,” Williamson told Godfrey, “once we do wake up, we slam it like nobody’s business!”

+ Williamson has centered her campaign on a “revolution of the heart, and spirit” that is speaking to voters’ souls, Natalia Mehlman Petrzela argues: “Marianne Williamson is not qualified to be president. But her ideas deserve to be taken seriously, even if she doesn’t collect the roughly 12,500 additional donations she needs to participate in the third debate.”

— Christian Paz

Snapshot

(Eduardo Munoz / Reuters)

People protest to stop the flow of illegal guns in Manhattan.

Ideas From The Atlantic

Trump Is Too Thin-Skinned to Protect the United States (David A. Graham)

“White racist violence is a real political liability for Trump. A large majority of Americans say that white nationalism is either an important or a critical threat, and a majority also say that Trump’s actions and behaviors have encouraged white supremacists … For Trump, even acknowledging the problem is anathema.” → Read on.

Epstein’s Death Has a Simpler Explanation (Lindsay M. Hayes)

“Suicide has been a lingering problem in detention facilities, and systemic factors—such as inattention, understaffing, or inadequate training—generally offer a simpler explanation for a prisoner’s death than nefarious intent.” → Read on.