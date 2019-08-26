+ Warren’s apparent appeal to both establishment Democrats and progressives to the left flies in the face of oft-cited “electability” arguments, Moira Donegan argues.

The Spy Who Added Me on LinkedIn: Global trade tensions have taken center stage as the Trump administration engages in an ongoing tariff-off with China. But a different war is unfolding in the shadows between the two world powers, U.S. intelligence officials tell Mike Giglio: Chinese spies are targeting American companies, federal agencies, and even veteran spies with ever more aggressive tactics, flipping former American intelligence operatives and stealing trade secrets from American businesses.

Snapshot

(Lindsay DeDario / Reuters)

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is presented with an honorary doctoral degree at the University of Buffalo School of Law in New York.

Ideas From The Atlantic

The Next Recession Will Destroy Millennials (Annie Lowrey)

“Millennials got bodied in the downturn, have struggled in the recovery, and are now left more vulnerable than other, older age cohorts. As they pitch toward middle age, they are failing to make it to the middle class, and are likely to be the first generation in modern economic history to end up worse off than their parents.” → Read on.

Trump Wants to Nuke His Way Out of Big Problems (David A. Graham)

“Although it’s only public now, Trump floated the idea of nuking hurricanes back in 2017, and he’s been calling for the wall and tariffs since 2015.” → Read on.

When Kamala Was a Top Cop (Conor Friedersdorf)

“Like her rivals, the [criminal-justice] reforms that Harris would sign into law as president would depend mostly on what Democrats in Congress could get to her desk. Far more important is how she would preside over a federal legal system and bureaucracy that is prone to frequent abuses. ” → Read on.

What Else We’re Reading

