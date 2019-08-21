Were you forwarded this email? Sign yourself up here. We have many other free email newsletters on a variety of other topics. Browse the full list.

What We’re Following Today

It’s Wednesday, August 21.

‣ President Donald Trump canceled a scheduled meeting with the prime minister of Denmark next month, calling her “nasty” after she rejected his interest in purchasing Greenland.

‣ The Trump administration said it will end a federal court agreement that limits how long migrant families can be detained.

Here’s what else we’re watching:

The Great Winnowing: As the August 28 deadline approaches for the 2020 Democratic candidates to qualify for the September 12 debate in Houston, more than half the current field could be left out. As of today, only 10 candidates have registered 2 percent support in four qualifying polls and hit the 130,000 individual donor mark required by the Democratic National Committee—and two more campaigns are on the verge of making the cut, Russell Berman reports.

Changing Their Minds on College: In the early 2010s, nearly 60 percent of Republicans in the United States believed that colleges and universities had a positive impact on the country, according to the Pew Research Center. Today, that number has dropped to 33 percent. What happened?

Snapshot