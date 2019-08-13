Snapshot

Two women watch as Senator Kamala Harris speaks at a rally in Davenport, Iowa.

Jeffrey Epstein’s Final Act of Impunity (David A. Graham)

“No matter what sort of elites you hated—Democratic, Republican, financial, academic, technological, coastal—they were all connected to Epstein. Not only that, but his connections offered the tantalizing possibility that his trial could bring down many others. Accordingly, his apparent suicide represents one final act of impunity, depriving his victims of a chance to hold him to account.” → Read on.

The New Servant Class (Derek Thompson)

“Relationships between the classes, once mediated through the household, are now managed through an app that serves a large metro area. The workers of the new servant economy don’t live with their employers, but rather sleep many miles away where they can afford a bedroom.” → Read on.

Jeffrey Epstein’s Death, in Context (Ken White)

“These stories don’t mention Jeffrey Epstein, but they are about him. Epstein was incarcerated in the United States of America, and this is how the United States of America, the mightiest and richest nation there is or ever has been, treats incarcerated people. When you say, ‘There is no way that guards could be so reckless, so indifferent, so malicious as to just let someone as important as Epstein die,’ this is how 32 Americans respond.” → Read on.

