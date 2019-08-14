Were you forwarded this email? Sign yourself up here. We have many other free email newsletters on a variety of other topics. Browse the full list.
What We’re Following Today
It’s Wednesday, August 14.
What Steve King Said: Several 2020 presidential candidates have called Republican Representative Steve King of Iowa to resign after King said at a conservative gathering that humanity might not exist if not for rape or incest. It’s hardly the first of inflammatory comments from King, and as I reported last week, he’ll be facing a tough primary next November.
Snapshot
(Mike Segar / Reuters)
A crowd of supporters of a religious exemption to childhood vaccination rally outside the New York State Supreme Court after a hearing challenging the constitutionality of the state legislature's repeal of the exemption.
Ideas From The Atlantic
Don’t Ban Assault Weapons—Tax Them (Saul Cornell)
“Surely even the most die-hard gun-rights supporter could not argue that, although it is constitutional to tax weapons and ammo to protect animals, it is not constitutional to tax them to protect people.” → Read on.
Obama Warned Trump—But He Didn’t Listen (David A. Graham)
“Relationships between the classes, once mediated through the household, are now managed through an app that serves a large metro area. The workers of the new servant economy don’t live with their employers, but rather sleep many miles away where they can afford a bedroom.” → Read on.
What Else We’re Reading
