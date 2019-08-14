Who Is Ken Cuccinelli?: The acting Citizenship and Immigration Services Director took to the media to defend the Trump administration’s latest crackdown on legal immigration, in one instance suggesting a rewrite of the Emma Lazarus poem inscribed at the base of the Statue of Liberty. “Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet, and who will not become a public charge,” he told NPR.

But Cuccinelli has always been an immigration hardliner, Elaina Plott reports: “His background includes trying to eliminate birthright citizenship, questioning whether Barack Obama was born in the United States, and proposing to make speaking Spanish on the job a fireable offense.”

Religious Rollback: A new Trump administration proposal, announced today, would give more leeway to faith-based organizations that receive contracts of the Labor department to make hiring or firing decisions based on religious beliefs. It’s another example of the Trump White House hacking away at the Obama legacy, Emma Green writes, and “while administrative rulings may not be the sexiest part of governance, they can have an extraordinary effect on the hundreds of thousands of contractors that work with the federal government each year.”