A Giant Socialist Island: Two hurdles stand in the way of Trump purchasing Greenland, which he reportedly has expressed interest in doing. The first is logistical: Greenland is not for sale. The second is the fact that the semiautonomous territory has one of the most socialist political systems in the world.

Stacey Abrams for VP?: The former Georgia gubernatorial candidate has said she won’t run for president, but she hinted this week that she’d be open to being vice president. And if the eventual Democratic nominee nabs her for the VP slot, Adrienne Green writes, “having Abrams at the top of the ticket raises the possibility that voting rights will be elevated from something of an afterthought to a central issue on the campaign trail.”

A Changing Legacy: Juan Sanchez was once widely praised as a champion for social justice and Chicano rights. Now his network of shelters for detained migrant children is the largest in the United States.

In just the past 10 years, Southwest Key has taken in $1.7 billion in government contracts. The company is so large that the government relies on it to keep the already overstressed shelter system afloat. “Shutting down the shelters would create a crisis for the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement,” a former senior official told ProPublica.

Sanchez could have used such leverage to pressure the Trump administration to end separations, argued [Rachel] Howell, the former Southwest Key vice president.