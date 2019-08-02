Biden will face opposition from progressives, Nessel said, but not just progressives. “I think younger voters that just sort of feel like they want somebody younger and that they don't want to see a race between two white men in their seventies,” she told me.

Nessel, who faced pushback from many in the state Democratic establishment to the idea that an all-female ticket could win in Michigan, said that she thinks the presidential election in her state will come down to the basics, after a 2016 campaign marked by low turnout in the state, and close to 300,000 people who either voted for a third party candidate or chose to fill out ballots for every other office except president.

“[What] people want to see is somebody that excites them that energizes them and inspires them. And that's the kind of candidate that I think everybody's looking for,” she said.

She credited Trump indirectly for getting her energized to run herself, getting over just criticizing the work of the office as a respected civil rights lawyer. (Among other things, she helped bring the Michigan case that was one of those combined into Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court case that legalized gay marriage. She wondered if she could do Trump’s job: “But then Donald Trump becomes president,” she said. “If Donald Trump can be president of the United States, then I sure as hell can be Michigan attorney general. Right? I'm not less qualified for my job than he is for his.”

Nessel, the granddaughter of European Jews who fled from the Holocaust and has many extended family members who were killed, said the other part of Trump that inspired her to run was seeing what she called similarities between the president and the Nazis—“I always said, ‘Well what would I do if I was living in Hitler's Germany?”

Comparing Trump to Hitler will likely make many potential voters recoil, feeling like a Democrat is comparing them to Nazi supporters. So how, I asked Nessel, would she make the appeal to those Trump voters to come back a Democrat?

“I would like to say to them, ‘Hey, all the reasons that you voted for Donald Trump—how's that working out for you?’”