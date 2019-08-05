Were you forwarded this email? Sign yourself up here. We have many other free email newsletters on a variety of other topics. Browse the full list.

What We’re Following Today

It’s Monday, August 5.

‣ U.S. stocks tumbled today as China devalued its currency, in an escalation of a trade war with the U.S.

‣ Cesar Sayoc, the man who sent pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and media figures last fall, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Here’s what else we’re watching:

The Consoler in Chief: President Donald Trump’s response to this weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, has been uneven: “Does enough of the nation see in him a truly national leader who can bind up fresh wounds?” Peter Nicholas writes.

Now one question moving forward is whether Trump’s, erm, more free-form Twitter presence will undercut the message of his more formal post-tragedy remarks, Nicholas and Elaina Plott write.



+ Our editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, argues that “this most recent phase of the Trump presidency is the most dangerous so far.”

Could This Iowa Seat Flip Blue? J. D. Scholten, the former baseball player who mounted a serious challenge to Representative Steve King in the 2018 midterms, announced a new campaign to unseat the divisive nine-term incumbent. But for a chance to win the seat, Scholten needs King to win his primary race first, Elaine Godfrey reports.