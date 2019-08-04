During her tenure, Wattleton built a reputation as an eloquent and ubiquitous defender of abortion. She successfully pushed the organization to take an aggressive stance in favor of abortion rights—sometimes to the chagrin of local affiliates, who feared public condemnation and retribution from lawmakers. In 1989, Wattleton oversaw the creation of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the organization’s advocacy arm, which promotes pro-abortion-rights candidates and mobilizes voters. But she rejects the idea that Planned Parenthood has politicized abortion.

“The mischaracterization of somehow, Planned Parenthood making this a political issue is astonishing to me,” she told me. “There is nothing that the organization would prefer, that they would like to do more, than to be left alone to provide services to people who want them and ask for them.” Asking Planned Parenthood to step out of politics is like asking the organization to simply avoid its attackers, she said, and downplaying abortion is a way of perpetuating shame. It sends a message to women that “you’re doing something that’s naughty, that’s bad,” she said. “I am aghast that anyone at the top of Planned Parenthood would even counter such a message, let alone speak it.”

And yet, Maraldo, Wattleton’s successor, did exactly that: She tried to steer the organization away from its association with abortion and cultivate its reputation as a mainstream health-care provider. At the time, in the early 1990s, Planned Parenthood had just won a major victory at the Supreme Court, which reaffirmed the fundamental principles of Roe in its decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Bill Clinton had just won the White House, and the Democratic Party held both chambers of Congress. The possibility of sweeping health-care reforms seemed real, and Maraldo, a former nurse, wanted to make sure Planned Parenthood would have a voice in those debates. She also gave a number of interviews arguing that abortion should not be the center of Planned Parenthood’s identity.

“Abortion, abortion, abortion—it’s like waving red flags in front of a bull. We do so much else,” Maraldo told me recently. At its core, she said, the fight over abortion is “really about reproductive control and privacy.” While she believes abortion should be safe and available to women who need it, she saw—and sees—prevention as the main mission of Planned Parenthood. According to the organization’s own data, that’s true: Abortion accounts for only 3.4 percent of the services offered at the national network of Planned Parenthood affiliates, while consultations on contraception and sexually transmitted diseases make up 75 percent. In 2017, Planned Parenthood affiliates performed 332,757 abortions.

In recent years, the abortion-rights movement has turned away from Clinton’s argument that abortion should be “safe, legal, and rare,” instead promoting campaigns to “shout your abortion” and creating ice-cream flavors with names such as “Rocky Roe v. Wade.” This kind of rhetoric “would not be my choice,” Maraldo, who now leads Girls Inc. of New York, told me. “I don’t think labeling having an abortion with pride is necessarily going to resonate with most Americans. I think the American people, at the end of the day, are mainstream centrists. I think the polarities have taken over. And I think that for a lot of Americans around the dinner table, it’s a problem.”