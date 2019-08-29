Read: The woman at the center of Trump’s Iran policy

The Iranian foreign ministry statement ominously noted that the sanctions would not preclude any (unspecified) actions from other organs of the Iranian government, including the security services, sparking condemnation from the administration and a bipartisan range of commentators in Washington. The State Department decried Iran’s “outlaw regime” on Twitter, vowing to “hold Iran responsible for directly or indirectly compromising the safety of any American.” (The sanctions themselves have no practical effect on the FDD’s operations.)

Though FDD called its targeting by Iran a “badge of honor,” Dubowitz himself was less sanguine when we spoke, saying he’d spent much of the weekend on the phone with the FBI; he believes the statement gives Iranian operatives a green light to target him and his analysts, and notes the regime has conducted assassinations on foreign soil in the past. “We’ve been hammered in Iranian government-controlled media for years,” he told me, noting that he already sometimes travels with a security detail. “They’ve just decided to formalize the threat.”

Whether that threat was real or just a psychological salvo in Tehran’s mutli-faceted battle with Washington—the two sides have spent the summer trading threats, and the Iranian shootdown of a U.S. drone near the Gulf brought Trump to the brink of a military strike—it nevertheless speaks to FDD”s double-edged influence as Washington power player and Tehran bete noire. There are Iran specialists of varying degrees of hawkishness scattered throughout Washington D.C. think tanks like the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the Brookings Institution, and the Council on Foreign Relations. But no place else has made an institutional specialty of recommending hardline Iran policies, and offering detailed proposals for how to implement them, the way FDD has done.

Dubowitz has been helping design and push forward sanctions on Iran since well before they became the centerpiece of the Trump’s policy toward the country. He was closely involved in legislation for sanctions on Iran’s central bank and oil sector in 2011, and making it harder for Tehran to move money in 2012; he helped lead the charge against the emerging nuclear deal beginning in 2013, establishing FDD as DC’s ground zero for research and policy recommendations aimed at highlighting and fixing what Dubowitz saw as the flaws in the nuclear agreement. He and his organization attracted headlines in the process, and were the go-to place for journalists seeking quotes from the deal’s critics. A 2015 profile in Slate, for example, traced the think tank’s rise, noting how its employees appeared before Congress and on cable news to discuss the Iran deal far more frequently than scholars affiliated with longer-established and better-funded think tanks.