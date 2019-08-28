‘Take the Land’: President Donald Trump is reportedly urging his aides to move forward with the construction of the border wall, because he believes it’s necessary for his reelection in 2020. He’s also reportedly told subordinates that he will pardon them of any lawbreaking they must do to make it happen. It is, David A. Graham argues, “one of the biggest scandals of the Trump administration.”

Snapshot

(Mike Segar / Reuters)

The 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg sails underneath the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge on the Malizia II racing yacht in New York Harbor on her way to a United Nations summit on climate change in New York, the end of a two-week transatlantic journey.

Ideas From The Atlantic

The Boss Can Tell You to Show Up for a Trump Rally (Charlotte Garden)

“Federal law has very little to say about employers who exert these kinds of pressures at work; for example, no federal law prohibits private-sector employment discrimination based on political viewpoints. Some state and local laws pick up part of the slack, but they tend to be limited to the most coercive employment practices.” → Read on.

Cheering the Constitution’s Demise (Andrew Ferguson)

“Nobody, as far as I know, has been able to give a satisfactory account of what [the Ninth Amendment] means, especially since it’s tagged vaguely onto a document that is otherwise pretty specific and targeted … [Heidi] Schreck has no patience for legalistic jibber-jabber. While she calls the Ninth Amendment “magical and mysterious,” … in practice she is quite sure she knows its meaning. Specifically, it means whatever she wants it to mean, depending on circumstance.” → Read on.

What Else We’re Reading

