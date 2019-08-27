Were you forwarded this email? Sign yourself up here. We have many other free email newsletters on a variety of other topics. Browse the full list.

What We’re Following Today

It’s Tuesday, August 27.

‣ A federal judge blocked Missouri’s ban on abortions after eight weeks (the ban had been set to take place tomorrow).

‣ Tropical Storm Dorian is on the edge of hurricane status as it heads toward Puerto Rico.

Here’s what else we’re watching.

The Never Trump Train: Former Representative Joe Walsh announced that he’ll take on President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2020, joining fellow challenger ex-Massachusetts governor Bill Weld. But Walsh isn’t really a threat to Trump, writes Russell Berman.

To Meet, Or Not to Meet: Following some G7 activity around potential Iran-U.S. diplomacy, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said he will only meet with President Donald Trump if the U.S. lifts sanctions against his country. Economic warfare has been a favorite tool of the Trump administration as tensions between the two countries continue to build.

Amazon, Burning: Brazil will reject $22 million in aid from G7 countries to fight massive fires in the Amazon (unless, President Jair Bolsonaro said, certain comments are withdrawn). The scale of deforestation is alarming: there are 80 percent more fires this year than there were last summer, according to figures from the Brazilian government, Robinson Meyer reports. And more than 1,330 square miles of the Amazon rainforest have been lost since January, a 39 percent increase over the same period last year.