Her survey method, which she has called “polling forward,” is unusual because, unlike other pollsters, Selzer attempts to anticipate the makeup of a future electorate with little regard for voters’ past patterns. Selzer’s surveys screen voters based on a single question: whether they will attend the caucuses. If they answer “definitely” or “probably,” she counts them in her poll as likely voters and takes their candidate preferences into account. If they don’t, she doesn’t. Selzer doesn’t consider prior voting history or make any other predictions about turnout. Rather, she operates under the premise that the past is not always prologue. “I don’t assume anything,” she said.

The Iowa caucuses this year, with all of their unknowns, could perhaps be the ultimate test of her method. The virtual caucuses were the Democratic Party’s response to years of voter complaints that visiting precinct sites in person is too difficult—especially for those with inflexible work or personal schedules—and takes too long. Even before news of the DNC’s worries first broke yesterday morning, party officials didn’t know what to expect from the virtual event, and voters, according to Selzer’s June poll, didn’t know what to think about it either. The DNC’s decision, and the state party’s promise to somehow expand accessibility, adds yet more unpredictability.

I spoke with Selzer twice this week, before and after the DNC’s concerns were made public, about her process and why she anticipates unusually high turnout in February. Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Elaine Godfrey: You’ve described your polling method as “polling forward.” What does that mean?

J. Ann Selzer: “Polling forward” is not just with caucuses, but with any polling that we do when it comes to trying to take a look at a future event. We do not create a likely-voter model. And we don’t weight our data according to past election information. So we poll forward and let our data show us what is happening with the electorate—what groups seem to be coming out in larger numbers or in lower numbers than before—rather than enforce on the data some history of what has happened in the electorate before.

[Weighting data according to past election information] may have been possible to do in the past, when the electorate was fairly stable from election to election. That is no longer the case in my observation of how elections change.

Godfrey: Why is it no longer the case that the electorate is stable?

Selzer: The biggest learning episode for me was in the 2008 caucuses. Our data showed us that on caucus night, on the Democratic side, more than half [of Iowans polled] were going to be attending their first caucus. There is no likely-voter model in the world that would ever predict that. And so there was a ruckus, sort of started by the Clinton campaign putting out a memo saying, “Look, [Selzer has] made an outrageous assumption about who likely caucus-goers are. It’s ridiculous; she’ll be fired, blah blah blah.”