Another One Bites the Dust: John Hickenlooper, the former Colorado governor, dropped out of the presidential race today, and said that he intends to “give serious thought” to running for Senate. Here are all the Democrats left in the 2020 race.

But Don’t Underestimate Him: Andrew Yang started out the 2020 race as a novelty candidate. But he might have more staying power than many of the other presidential wannabes (see … above).

Plus, he’s got jabs: “I challenge Donald Trump to any physical or mental feat under the sun,” he told reporters in Iowa over the weekend. “I mean, gosh, what could that guy beat me at, being a slob?”

I’m Rubber, You’re Glue: In defending themselves from accusations of racism, the president and his allies have attempted to invert the debate, Ronald Brownstein argues: They’ve signaled that Trump’s reelection campaign will focus on white, blue-collar Americans as the real victims of injustice in the United States. But that approach has obvious limits.

So Long, Farewell: Dan Coats left his post today as the director of national intelligence, and is being replaced by Joe Maguire, who will serve as acting director. Expect whoever takes over the role permanently—be it Maguire or someone else—to become a very consequential figure, Kathy Gilsinan writes.