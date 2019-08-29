Were you forwarded this email? Sign yourself up here. We have many other free email newsletters on a variety of other topics. Browse the full list.

What We’re Following Today

It’s Thursday, August 29.

‣ Hurricane Dorian could hit Florida as a Category 4 storm ahead of Labor Day—one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

A Taste of His Own Medicine: The inspector general for the Justice Department said that former FBI Director James Comey broke agency policy by keeping and then leaking memos he produced during meetings with President Donald Trump. But despite scolding him harshly, the inspector general has decided not to prosecute. Hillary Clinton might relate to that.

The Mooch Is Back for More: Anthony Scaramucci, the president’s onetime ally and very short-term press secretary, is apparently the newest member of the anti-Trump Resistance. “No way you can reconcile with somebody like that,” he told Peter Nicholas. “He’s a presidential monster, and he’s got to be defeated.” But is Scaramucci’s second act even believable?

(Christie Hemm Klok)

‘The Man Who Couldn’t Take It Anymore’: In our forthcoming October issue, the Atlantic editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg talks with General James Mattis about his leadership philosophy, his time in the White House, and his impression of Donald Trump:

I thought back to what he’d told me earlier in the summer, when I had asked him to describe something Trump could say or do that would trigger him to launch a frontal attack on the president. [Mattis had] demurred, as I had expected. But then he’d issued a caveat: “There is a period in which I owe my silence. It’s not eternal. It’s not going to be forever.”

An Update From the 2020 Corner:

Michael Bennet will turn this car around. The Colorado senator turned presidential candidate is mild-mannered with a soft voice and a calm smile. But during the past few months he’s spent campaigning, he’s been mad as hell.