Bust the Filibuster: Much of the attention placed on Democrats sweeping Congress and the White House ignores the fact that the Senate is still crippled by a decades-old rule: the filibuster. That leaves Democrats with an imperative to abolish the rule, Ronald Brownstein writes.

Skating Past ICE: North Carolina’s governor vetoed a state bill that would have required local sheriffs to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It’s a triumph for reform-minded sheriffs across the state who are battling conservatives in the state legislature. David A. Graham reports on how North Carolina has become a crucible for partisan conflict.

Snapshot

(Mike Segar / Reuters)

People walk through Empty Sky, the official September 11 memorial in Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Ideas From The Atlantic

Don’t Use These Free Speech Arguments Ever Again (Ken White)

“‘This speech isn’t protected, because you can’t shout “Fire!” in a crowded theater.’ This line, though ubiquitous, is just another way to convey that ‘not all speech is protected by the First Amendment.’ As an argument, it is just as useless. But the phrase is not just empty. It’s also a historically ignorant way to convey the point.” → Read on.

Denmark Learns What It’s Like to Be at the Center of Trump’s Attention (Lisa Abend)

“Danish experts also note that the United States wants other concessions from Denmark—which it may not get. Some members of [Prime Minister Mette] Frederiksen’s coalition government have indicated that they would reject U.S. requests for increased support in the Middle East.” → Read on.

Would You Rather a Recession, or Trump? (Derek Thompson)

“Some of the president’s opponents are greeting economic jitters with a surprising response: Bring on the recession! ”→ Read on.

What Else We’re Reading

Democrats’ small-dollar fundraising tool starts to attract big donors too (Bill Allison, Bloomberg) (🔒Paywall)

Stephanie Grisham’s turbulent ascent to a top White House role (Elizabeth Williamson, The New York Times) (🔒Paywall)

Donald Trump’s not talking to Jews when he talks about Jews (Miriam Elder, BuzzFeed News)

