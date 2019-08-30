NASA rolls back the Artemis launch tower from Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida in preparation for the landfall of Hurricane Dorian.

Ideas From The Atlantic

Meritocracy Is Killing High-School Sports (Derek Thompson)

“If you want to understand how income inequality and opportunity-hoarding by the rich can combine in toxic ways to hurt the less fortunate, you could look in all the usual places—elite colleges, housing policy, internships. Or you could look at high-school sports.” → Read on.

American Factory Grapples With the Notion of Freedom (David Sims)

“The Netflix documentary charts the economic and social issues that converge when the Chinese company Fuyao moves into a former General Motors plant in Ohio.”

→ Read on.

‘Local, Local, Local’: How a Small Newspaper Survives (James Fallows)

“This is another road report on the state of local journalism, which is more and more important, and more and more imperiled. It is important because so much of the future of American economic, cultural, and civic life is now being devised and determined at the local or state level...What has happened to media revenues in general has happened worst, fastest, and hardest to local publications, newspapers most of all.” → Read on.

What Else We’re Reading

The Trump administration wants to start DNA testing undocumented immigrants in government custody (Hamed Aleaziz, BuzzFeed News)

Why teens are creating their own news outlets (Rainesford Stauffer, Teen Vogue)

Who gets to say if Warren’s apology to Cherokee Nation is enough? (Nick Martin, The New Republic)

How Julián Castro got drowned out (David Freedlander, Politico)

