Such considerations led Reid, in a striking op-ed last week, to urge Democrats to abolish the filibuster when they regain power—and led Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to respond with an op-ed of his own defending the rule.

Democrats and Republicans alike have become more frustrated with the filibuster as the Senate has grown more polarized since the 1980s. While defenders of the procedure have portrayed it as a mechanism that forces the majority party to negotiate with the minority party, in contemporary Washington, members of both parties have found it difficult to attract much support from the other for its initiatives under any circumstance. As a result, the filibuster has become simply a means for the minority to block the majority rather than a spur to compromise.

That led Democrats, when they controlled the Senate in 2013, to eliminate the filibuster for nominations by the president, with the exception of Supreme Court picks. Republicans then swept away that exception in 2017. But both sides have hesitated at taking the momentous next step of eliminating the filibuster for all legislation.

Yet, the widening demographic and geographic divide between the two parties is guaranteed to heighten the pressure on Democrats to make that move if the 2020 election provides them with unified control in Washington. In both the Senate and Electoral College, Republicans rely heavily on heartland states that have a large number of white Christians, rural populations, few immigrants, strong gun cultures, and major economic ties to the fossil-fuel economy. Democrats do better in states with fewer white Christians, more racial minorities and immigrants, a more urbanized population, fewer guns, and an economy less focused on fossil fuels.

There are exceptions on each side. Big, diversifying Sun Belt states—namely North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Texas, and Arizona—still lean Republican, although all but Florida are growing more competitive for Democrats. And Democrats are still favored or competitive in several Midwest and northern states—including Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania—that have relatively few immigrants and strong gun cultures.

But the basic pattern is clear. Democrats represent what I call the “coalition of transformation”: the group of voters most comfortable with the big changes remaking America. Republicans represent the “coalition of restoration” centered on the predominantly white voters uneasy with those changes.

If Democrats take back the Senate, preserving the filibuster amounts to providing the places most resistant of America’s changes a veto over the agenda of the Democratic coalition based in the places that are most welcoming them. In a Senate controlled by Democrats, the filibuster would effectively empower what America has been over what it is becoming.