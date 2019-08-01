Across both evenings, the candidates competed to demonstrate their capability of defeating Trump and the racial animus he’s fanned so far in the 2020 election. One way that struggle revealed itself was in how straightforwardly the candidates talked about racial injustice and the legacy of slavery—and in how they failed to.

The first night, the 10 white candidates had substantive policy discussions on subjects such as health care and immigration, but they largely treated the task of addressing America’s racial divide as an aside. When directly asked about race in America, they by and large delivered answers that seemed divorced from the current moment. Though some of the candidates acknowledged Trump’s recent attacks, many leaned on time-worn platitudes about embracing the country’s differences, and pivoted to the same policy prescriptions they may have offered months ago, before the president ratcheted up his targeting of prominent people of color. Asked about white supremacy, for example, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts shifted quickly to her plans for free college and canceling student-loan debt. Asked about criticism of his handling of racial inequality in South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg said his community is moving “from hurting to healing” after a police shooting, before highlighting his Douglass Plan, released early last month, which is aimed at tackling racial disparities nationally. Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, responding to a question about the motivations of Trump voters, argued that “there are people that voted for Donald Trump before that aren't racist; they just wanted a better shake in the economy.”

One notable exception was a major moment from the author Marianne Williamson. After former Representative Beto O’Rourke of Texas brought up the subject of reparations, she described her plan to pay $200 billion to $500 billion to the descendants of slaves. Referring to reparations as “a debt that is owed” to black America, Williamson argued that anything “less than $100 billion is an insult.” Her response was effective on two fronts: in its specificity—she explained, in real time, how she’d come up with the sum, based on “40 acres and a mule.” And in its emotion—she framed reparations as the ultimate redress for the sin of slavery. “We need to recognize that when it comes to the economic gap between blacks and whites in America, it does come from a great injustice that has never been dealt with,” Williamson said. “That great injustice has had to do with the fact that there was 250 years of slavery was followed by another 100 years of domestic terrorism.”

Last night, concern about race relations and inequities infused much of the conversation, with the candidates forcefully condemning Trump from the start and carrying out detailed policy debates on race-related issues. Like the first group of candidates, they offered a healthy dose of calls for America to mend its divisions, but they also worked to draw distinctions among themselves on proposals that would address past and present racial injustice. In total, they spent almost 30 minutes discussing race-related issues—more than double the time spent during night one.