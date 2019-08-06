Read: How many attacks will it take until the white-supremacist threat is taken seriously?

The Trump administration had weighed backing red-flag laws after the Parkland shooting, but the president’s invocation of them yesterday “was probably the fullest endorsement that we heard,” says John Feinblatt, the president of Everytown for Gun Safety.

Trump’s mention of red-flag laws followed a conversation he had with Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, an ally of the president’s who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee. Graham said in a statement that Trump “seems very supportive” of legislation he plans to introduce with Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut that would provide federal grants for states to implement red-flag laws. Graham and Blumenthal are also co-sponsors of a bill that would go even further by allowing federal courts to issue extreme-risk protection orders, but Graham made no mention of that proposal yesterday, and his spokesman did not return a request for comment. Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania chimed in to support Graham’s idea yesterday, and Senator Susan Collins of Maine had previously signed on to his bill with Blumenthal.

The passage of red-flag laws have become a top priority for gun-control advocates, who have seen more success lobbying in statehouses than in Congress, where staunch Republican support for gun rights has stymied efforts to strengthen the federal background-check system or revive a ban on assault weapons.

“The emerging research shows they are very effective,” Feinblatt said of red-flag laws in a phone interview yesterday. He said the various state laws have been used more than 1,700 times in total, including a notable case in Vermont in which the law allowed authorities to bar a teenager who had detailed plans to shoot up his school from buying weapons. “This is a tool that allows law enforcement and immediate family members to act,” Feinblatt told me.

A red-flag law would be the most significant action Congress has taken on guns in years. In 2018, the House and Senate took a modest step by enacting the Fix NICS Act to encourage states and the military to upload records to the federal background-check system. The Trump administration also acted unilaterally to ban bump stocks, the rapid-fire attachment that was used in the 2017 Las Vegas massacre.

Advocates of red-flag laws say they have proved successful in preventing not only murder but suicide. The National Rifle Association voiced support for the concept of red flags after the Parkland shooting in 2018, but the gun lobby has worked to weaken or defeat proposals when they’ve come up for votes in the states. “Someone could be stripped of their Second Amendment rights without due process, without being taken into custody for any criminal offense or without being required to undergo evaluation for treatment by a mental health professional,” the NRA wrote about a proposal in Texas earlier this year.