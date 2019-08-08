Read: Pete Buttigieg is ready to talk about racial inequality

In a July poll of South Carolina Democrats by Monmouth University, Buttigieg was in fifth place with 5 percent of the vote. But his support came almost entirely from white voters. While Buttigieg was the first choice of 11 percent of white Democrats, he was at just one percent among blacks.

Buttigieg did little to assuage concerns that no amount of policy white papers or postures to African-American voters would help convince white Americans to support his plans to foster equality. At NABJ, he spoke of the necessity of reparations and about his awakening that racism wasn’t just something that “happened a long time ago.”

After Buttigieg finished it was time for Sanders, whose own inability to win over black voters in 2016 prevented him from posing a bigger threat to Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination. (She trounced him by nearly 50 points in the South Carolina primary and by similarly large margins throughout the South.) Though some of Sanders’s support has slipped this time around, there is less of a gap between white and black voters who appear to be backing him in his 2020 bid.

Sanders framed his well-worn talking points, such as Medicare for All and free college, in explicitly racial terms, but the crowd didn’t always appear receptive to his message. When asked by Melvin whether his plan to wipe out student loans was unfair for people like the moderator himself, who said he had just finished paying off his loans, Sanders didn’t provide a direct answer, and was interrupted by someone in the crowd urging him to “Answer the question!”

Booker, who along with Senator Kamala Harris of California, is one of the two black candidates in the 2020 field, was far more explicit than the other candidates in talking about race. His lines didn’t always land: After giving an opening statement on racism and the need for more black journalists, he sat down and told the moderators that he won’t “R. Kelly you.” (Booker clarified that he was referencing a viral interview featuring his favorite black journalist, Gayle King, who had interviewed Kelly about the rape allegations against him.)

Following their appearances at NABJ, all three Democrats are expected to attend the Iowa State Fair in the coming days, where they will surely be asked by reporters to speak on racial issues again.

