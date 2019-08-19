Read: Democrats of all ages agree on nothing

Clinton is far from the first president to become a prophet without honor in his home party. In 2008, John McCain’s campaign team kept George W. Bush away from the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota, because Hurricane Gustav was bearing down on the Gulf Coast and memories of the Bush administration’s failed response to Hurricane Katrina three years earlier were still fresh. Bush was philosophical about his exclusion, but as Tim Alberta reports in his new book, American Carnage, while watching convention coverage on television one evening with his press secretary, Dana Perino, the president was moved to ask, “Do you think they know they’re insulting me?”

As president, Clinton sometimes lamented that he was serving in times of broad peace and prosperity, because true presidential greatness was granted only to those leaders who governed in war or crisis. For those who lived through his bitter partisan battles with House Speaker Newt Gingrich and right-wing attack radio—not to mention the shadier cells of conspiracy theorists who sought to link him to everything from drug running in Arkansas to the suicide of his old friend and Deputy White House Counsel Vince Foster—the Clinton era seemed singularly rancorous in real time. Now it feels more like the quaint twilight of an age in which bipartisan cooperation on issues such as welfare and the federal budget was still possible.

In his 2004 memoir, My Life, Clinton was fatalistic about his legacy. “I couldn’t control what happened to my policies and programs; few things are permanent in politics,” he wrote. “Nor could I affect the early judgments of my so-called legacy. The history of America’s move from the end of the Cold War to the millennium would be written and rewritten over and over. The only thing that mattered to me about my presidency was whether I had done a good job for the American people in a new and very different era of global interdependence.” His best hope: “I believed that if we were on the right side of history, the direction I had taken into the new millennium would eventually prevail.”

It is the burden of Clinton’s advancing age that the question of whether or not he was on the “right side of history” remains hotly debated. Through the lens of contemporary politics, it is hard not to see him as having had a hand, through his own lapses in judgment, in opening the door to a new media and societal environment in which salacious personal behavior became fit fodder for public scrutiny and debate. No one—not even his most ardent supporters—could really argue that he conducted his life or his presidency on a morally flawless plane.

But with the hindsight of history, it is also hard not to acknowledge that Clinton, at his best, stood for something basic and decent about the American idea: the aspiration of citizens for a better life and a fairer shake. If polls repeatedly showed that the public didn’t especially trust Clinton, surveys just as consistently showed that voters trusted him to look out for people like themselves. A president could have a far worse epitaph.