In that way, these debates may have underscored the structural imbalance at the center of the race: Warren, Harris, and Sanders are aiming their agendas primarily at the same group of liberal voters—many of them younger—while the former vice president has much less competition for more centrist and older Democrats.

Biden’s mixed performance yesterday highlighted his potential vulnerability, but the staunchly liberal positions that his principal rivals advanced during the debates could limit their ability to cut into the constituencies that have provided his lead: older and moderate whites, as well as African Americans, who tend to be more moderate than is commonly assumed. While the attacks on Biden from his left could further erode his position with the party’s progressive wing, his rivals may have simultaneously painted themselves more deeply into an ideological corner that constrains their capacity to grow among more centrist Democratic voters.

In the 2016 race, voters who identified as “very liberal” were the only ideological group in which Sanders ran evenly with Hillary Clinton. But they represented only about one-fourth of all primary voters, according to a cumulative analysis of 2016 exit polls by CNN. Voters who identified as “somewhat liberal” (just over one-third) or “moderate and conservative” (about two-fifths) cast a larger share of the vote. Likewise, voters over age 45 cast fully 60 percent of all primary votes in 2016, compared with about one-sixth for voters under 30.

On paper, Biden could face competition for moderate and older voters from the other centrists in the field. But none of them have yet consolidated much support. And while some of the moderate candidates performed well over the two nights—particularly Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado and Montana Governor Steve Bullock—none of them had a breakout moment likely to dramatically improve their position. Meanwhile, several of the relative moderates, including Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, delivered low-wattage performances that may further hurt their standing in the polls.

So did former Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke, who appears determined to try to bridge the party’s ideological divide. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who’s also aiming to span those differences, was, as always, crisp and articulate—but he also lacked a defining moment likely to raise his support, which has slipped well behind the top four heavyweights. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro delivered strong performances last night, but both are positioned well to Biden’s left.

The debates ended as they began, with no top-tier moderate alternative to Biden.