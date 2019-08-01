But I couldn’t find almost anyone at the debate site who was confident that the night would change the dynamics of the race. Most of the campaign staffers and other Democratic operatives I spoke with were confident it wouldn’t. The exception was Booker’s aides, with his campaign manager, Addisu Demissie, telling me after the debate that “we have fresh eyes on us now, and I think that’s important.” (He said Booker raised more money online during the 10 p.m. ET hour, following the debate, than he usually does in three days.)

After the previous set of debates, in June, the polls scrambled briefly. Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro’s numbers jumped for the first time, while Harris’s shot up significantly. But both candidates’ polling quickly settled back to what it had been before, and Biden’s numbers climbed once again. Around and around, in a loop.

“The resiliency of our numbers is because voters know this guy. They know him at a different level than some of the other candidates,” a Biden-campaign official told reporters at a briefing ahead of the debate, speaking to us on the condition of anonymity. “You see where his vote is today, and it’s exactly where it was pre–[first] debate.”

Still, Biden, who has near-universal name ID, rarely receives more than 25 percent in any primary poll. His campaign argues that ceiling isn’t a problem. “With 20 candidates, it’s hard for anyone to get more of the vote,” the official told me. “It’s just physics.”

For Biden, last night was crucial: He wasn’t likely to put away a primary race that still has many candidates in the running and months left to go. But if he was caught “off guard” again, as another Biden-campaign official put it a few hours before the debate, recovering may have been difficult. Overall, however, the vice president seemed to survive the night just fine, despite some trouble spots defending the details of his record and policy proposals. That likely means other candidates won’t have much room to grow.

Biden staffers, for their part, said they were satisfied.

Kate Bedingfield, his deputy campaign manager, told me afterward that the former vice president had “answered wholeheartedly” for any leftover concern from the first debate “about his ability to take on Trump, his ability to push back.” So, I asked her, does that mean she expects Biden will start to consolidate support and launch himself over 40 percent in the polls? “I think the debates, fundamentally, are flash points in the race,” she said.

One Democratic operative, who is unaffiliated with any campaign but watched the debate, offered a blunt take, on the condition of anonymity, that’s popular among many Democrats outside of Biden HQ: “We have a lot of great candidates, and the more people see them, the more a weak front-runner looks weak.”