What We’re Following Today

It’s Monday, August 19.

‣ Representative Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico, the fourth-ranking Democrat in the House, announced that he supports an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.

‣ The New York Police Department fired Daniel Pantaleo, the officer accused of fatally choking Eric Garner in 2014.

‣ Planned Parenthood said it will withdraw from Title X, the federal family-planning program, after the Trump administration imposed a new rule that will prohibit medical professionals from referring their patients to abortion providers.

Here’s what else we’re watching:

Meet the Electability Voters: These are the Americans now driving the Democratic presidential primary, reports Russell Berman from New Hampshire, where “the still-fresh shock of Trump’s 2016 victory” has turned many voters into pundits. Instead of going with the candidate they like the most, they’re planning to support the person they think has the best chance of beating Trump in November 2020.

Feeling His Pain: Former President Bill Clinton left office with a historically high approval rating, but in the years since, his luster has diminished. Now, on his 73rd birthday, Clinton’s name means something different than it once did, especially among members of his own party. ‘They Love the Meanest Parts of Him’: The writer Ben Howe grew up in the world of conservative evangelicalism—a world that has thrown its weight behind Donald Trump. In an interview with The Atlantic, Howe explains his frustration with the political choices of American evangelicals, and describes feeling like his own identity has been co-opted. The Future of LGBTQ Rights: Despite what most Americans believe, there is no federal statute clearly banning discrimination based on sexual orientation, Emma Green reports. And it isn’t clear that there will be anytime soon.