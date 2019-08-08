Were you forwarded this email? Sign yourself up here. We have many other free email newsletters on a variety of other topics. Browse the full list.

‣ ICE agents raided several food-processing plants in Mississippi yesterday, detaining at least 680 people in the largest immigration raid in a decade. Images spread on social media showing tearful children awaiting word on their detained family members.

‣ Nine candidates have now qualified for the fall Democratic-primary debates (the latest to do so: Andrew Yang, after polling at 2 percent in a Monmouth University poll in Iowa).

Fall From Grace: When the human-rights icon Aung San Suu Kyi met former President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in November 2012, she embodied hope—after surviving years of house arrest, Suu Kyi was expected to lead her country through the trauma of military dictatorship and into a future of democracy. But in the years since, Suu Kyi has become part of a government that has curtailed civil liberties, stifled political freedom, and carried out what some UN officials have called ethnic cleansing, writes Ben Rhodes, former deputy national security adviser to Obama. What went wrong?