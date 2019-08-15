Yang thinks he’s tapped into a new strain of politics. He insists he’s not a fatalist or nihilist. He figures himself to be an optimist, just one who sees how terrible things are and how much worse they can get, and he believes that the only way to get to the light is to acknowledge the darkness. “When you accept the circumstances that we’re going to be competing against technologies that have a marginal cost of near zero,” Yang told me, “then quickly you have to say, ‘OK, how are we going to start valuing our time?’ Like, what does a 21st-century economy look like, in a way that actually serves our interests, and not the capital-efficiency machine?”

This is the message coming from a 44-year-old former corporate lawyer from New York who spent years running a non-profit investment firm. He has zero political experience, and doesn’t pretend otherwise. “If you’re a politician, your incentives are to make with the happy-talk and then get elected—and then solving the problems is secondary, because you have to raise money to try and get re-elected, but no one ever back-checks you,” Yang told me. “The incentives are to say, ‘We can do this, we can do that. We can do the other thing.’ And then, meanwhile, society falls apart.”

Yang says that former Vice President Joe Biden is living in a fantasy of returning America to the way he remembers it. “We have to turn the clock forward,” Yang told me. He believes that no matter what Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts or Bernie Sanders of Vermont propose, there’s no real way to fight against corporate investment or technological advancement. Governor Jay Inslee of Washington and others talk about being the first generation to experience climate change and the last that can do something about it; Yang’s version is, “We’re the last generation to do anything about it. But it’s also correct that we’re late to the game.”

But this fatalistic perspective also informs some of Yang’s policy proposals: Why not begin to move “our people to higher ground” because sea level rise is inevitable, as he said at the Detroit debate last month? Or tax Amazon to pay for a $1,000-a-month universal basic income for every American because physical stores can’t compete with the online retailer? Or trust that engineers and investors will close the two-percent crash rate on automated vehicles by themselves? “The picture that the data paints is quite clear and dark and dystopian,” Yang told me. “Unfortunately, the dystopia is set to accelerate, because we're just now having artificial intelligence leave the lab and hitting our big businesses … It’s about to get really hairy and nasty.”

Presidential campaigns tend toward optimism, from Ronald Reagan’s “Morning in America” to Barack Obama’s messages of “hope” and “change.” Donald Trump’s dark vision of America and his messianic casting of himself in 2016—from his “I alone can fix it” Republican National Convention speech to his “American carnage” inaugural address—reset that. Running against Trump, many Democrats talk about America’s deep problems, but no one appears to see as much going wrong as Yang.