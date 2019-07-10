Read: Kim Darroch’s crime was stating the obvious

Though embassy officials had hoped Darroch could persevere in the job, there were warning signs that all wouldn’t be so easily forgiven. The White House rescinded Darroch’s invitation to attend a dinner at the Treasury Department on Monday night in honor of the visiting emir of Qatar, people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the issue said. On his own, Darroch opted not to attend a meeting Tuesday between British trade minister Liam Fox and Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter and a senior White House official.

Darroch was also under pressure back home. In a candidate debate Tuesday night, Boris Johnson, who is the favorite in the race for prime minister, would not commit to retaining Darroch in the post.

One of the people told The Atlantic that both Johnson’s hesitation and Trump’s attacks were among the reasons Darroch chose to step down. A senior government official from a European Union country, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Atlantic: “There was no way he [Darroch] could have stayed once Trump reacted as he did. But whoever leaked the reports has struck a blow at a fundamental element of diplomacy.”

The mood inside the embassy was somber in the hours after Darroch’s resignation. Supportive phone calls came into the embassy from the United Kingdom’s diplomatic corps based in the United States, one of the people familiar with the matter said. “It’s incredibly sad,” this person said.

So many tempests sweep through Washington, D.C. these days, it seems inevitable that this one will be quickly forgotten. The city is now consumed by the status of Trump’s labor secretary, Alexander Acosta, who is facing criticism for his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal back when he served as U.S. attorney. But in its own way, the Darroch dustup captures many of the ironies that underpin U.S. foreign policy in the Trump era. It’s a diplomat’s job to speak candidly to his own government – which is just what Darroch did. America’s foreign policy establishment knows this to be true. In 2010, Wikileaks dumped huge volumes of U.S. diplomatic cables that included unsparing assessments of overseas allies. In some of the secret documents, officials in the U.S. embassy in Germany described German officials as shallow in their thinking and not especially good at their jobs.

Then-President Barack Obama defended his diplomatic corps, saying in one speech that his administration wanted relationships with other countries that depend “on trust” and “on candor.”

And once again, Trump’s invective is directed at America’s democratic allies as opposed to authoritarian adversaries. He said he won’t deal with Darroch, but he will deal with Kim Jong-Un, North Korea’s dictator, who has also insulted Trump, but who has made amends through a series of fawning letters that Trump describes as “beautiful.”