What We’re Following Today

It’s Friday, July 5. We’ll be on hiatus all next week while I’m out on a reporting trip, but back with our dispatches on Monday, July 15.

‣ The Trump administration reportedly continues to explore ways to add the citizenship question to the 2020 census. Meanwhile, census forms are starting to be printed without it.

‣ After slow growth in May, the U.S. economy added 224,000 jobs in June.

Here’s what else we’re watching:

Update From the Nation’s Capital: Hope you had a great Fourth of July. The president sure did! Donald Trump’s “Salute to America” speech yesterday was the first time a president has spoken on the National Mall for the holiday since 1951 (the 175th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence). His address was uniquely insult-free, but the event still had the unmistakable feel of a Trump rally, Peter Nicholas reports from the event.

Old Man Joe?: If Biden becomes president in 2020, he’d be the oldest president ever elected (He’ll turn 78 shortly after Election Day, beating Trump who was 71 at his inauguration, though he’s still 14 months younger than Bernie Sanders.) The former vice president is arguing that voters are looking for experience—something he’s got in spades. But the other Democrats believe it’s high time for a new generation of political leadership.