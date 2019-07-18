The surprise rendezvous last month between Trump and Kim at the Korean Demilitarized Zone maintained the storyline that their special relationship will finally accomplish what their predecessors couldn’t, Snyder reasoned, and striking some “interim deal” could keep “the North Koreans on the hook” for the next year or so. The president says he’s in “no hurry” to reach an agreement, but if he doesn’t want footage of missile tests flashing across Fox News as he’s campaigning in Florida he’ll have to at a minimum keep the diplomatic effort on an even keel.

The North Korean government reminded everyone just how unstable the diplomacy is when it threatened earlier this week to resume nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests, a likely death knell for the talks, if the United States and South Korea proceed with planned military exercises in August. While the North Koreans claim Trump promised Kim when they huddled at the border that he would suspend such drills, a senior Trump administration official speaking to me on condition of anonymity vigorously defended the “defense-oriented” exercise, suggesting the U.S. is unlikely to comply with the North’s demands.

All this is happening as American and North Korean negotiators are due to meet later this month to pick up the pieces from the leaders’ collapsed second summit in Vietnam.

Whether these working-level talks actually make progress depends in large part on whether the U.S. is willing to provide North Korea with some sanctions relief before it completely gives up its nuclear-weapons program. Ask a Trump administration official about this in private or public these days, and he or she will typically offer a response that at first glance seems inflexible but upon closer inspection leaves the U.S. with considerable flexibility.

“As the president has said, sanctions will stay on until the final, fully verified denuclearization” of North Korea, the senior administration official noted by email. The official didn’t respond to a follow-up question about whether that meant all U.S. and international sanctions would stay on until such a point, or whether the U.S. government might temporarily lift or issue waivers for certain sanctions.

Last week David Stilwell, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, insisted that Washington would not offer North Korea “relief until we see that they’re genuinely interested in living up to their commitments,” a condition that is nowhere near the equivalent of wholesale denuclearization. “In the abstract we have no interest in sanctions relief before denuclearization,” Steve Biegun, the State Department’s special representative for North Korea, reportedly said in a recent off-the-record briefing. What of Biegun’s position in the real world?

And of course, to borrow a phrase from these officials, “the president has said” a lot of different things, few of which have included the jargony phrase “final, fully verified denuclearization.” After bidding farewell to Kim last month, he declared that “the sanctions remain, but at some point during the negotiations things can happen.”