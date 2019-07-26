“This is a bad deal for the president. It’s a bad deal for conservatives,” wrote Representatives Mark Meadows of North Carolina, Jody Hice of South Carolina, and Warren Davidson of Ohio—all members of the House Freedom Caucus and stalwart Trump backers—in a USA Today op-ed. “Most importantly, it’s a bad deal for the forgotten men and women who voted to shake up Washington, D.C. when they sent President Trump to the White House. This is not draining the swamp—it’s feeding the swamp and entrenching the status quo.”

This revolt on spending is also unusual because congressional Republicans have encountered this choice before: Under a House controlled by the GOP a year ago, a majority of Republicans backed similar increases in spending despite a lukewarm push from Trump. This time around, the president has given the deal his wholehearted endorsement. “House Republicans should support the TWO YEAR BUDGET AGREEMENT which greatly helps our Military and our Vets,” Trump tweeted before the vote. “I am totally with you!”

There were differences in circumstance between the two votes. Last March, Republicans were tired of fighting over spending after a 35-day shutdown that Trump had demanded earlier in the year. Though this year’s deal would increase the debt limit, it’s still only a budget agreement that would pave the way for nitty-gritty negotiations in the fall; last year’s deal was final. And because Pelosi corralled so many Democrats to vote for this year’s agreement—despite complaints from liberals that it would give the Trump administration too much budgetary flexibility—Republican support wasn’t ultimately needed to pass the deal.

There is no longer any doubt that the Republican Party is fully Trump’s party. The Robert Mueller hearings demonstrated that many GOP lawmakers embrace, and in some cases eagerly join, the president’s attacks on the former special counsel’s investigation. The one Republican who has dared to back impeaching Trump over the matter, Representative Justin Amash of Michigan, abandoned the party, rather than being thrown out in his next GOP primary. Republicans on Capitol Hill have, for the most part, either stood silent or defended the president’s recent racist attacks on four Democratic congresswomen.

Yet just below the political radar of most Americans, there is a lingering frustration with Trump among Republicans in Congress, and the budget vote is the freshest example. The administration has clashed with GOP lawmakers who oppose the president’s push to crack down on prescription-drug prices, which has threatened the alliance between Republicans and the pharmaceutical industry. Similar resistance from conservatives has hampered Trump’s efforts to deliver a long-promised victory on infrastructure.