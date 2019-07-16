Looking down last week from Brownback’s fifth-floor office in the Harry S. Truman Building in Washington, D.C., past the engraved tablets with the Ten Commandments and the Kansas City Chiefs football helmet on the window sill, I could see large white tents raised in the courtyard to accommodate the crowd for the upcoming ministerial. Inclusivity will be the order of the day. One panel will include victims of the San Diego synagogue shooting, the Sri Lanka Easter bombings, and the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. The pluralism contrasts with Trump’s comments about Islam. He has often characterized Muslim immigration in particular as being a threat to Western security. Instead of the Barack Obama–era and State Department–preferred phrase radical Islamist terrorism, Trump and Pence speak provocatively about “radical Islamic terrorism,” which links the religion with the violence.

When talking with counterparts from the Arab world, Brownback told me, he often finds the best approach is to give voice to his own spiritual life, presenting himself as one person of faith speaking to another. Religious minorities, he said, “have to be free to be able to choose” among faiths, because “God created us to be free. A government can’t infringe upon that right.” God, he went on, “didn’t make us robots. Could have. Didn’t. Well, why didn’t he? He knew we wouldn’t all make the right choice, right? So there must be something incredibly valuable to this right to freedom, in God’s eyes.”

Along with Pompeo’s new Commission on Unalienable Rights, a 10-member panel tasked with questioning the premises of contemporary human-rights discourse, one can see in the ministerial an effort to make Washington the center of a global faith-based conservative order, with its own doctrine of intervention and hierarchy of values, an order that seeks to augment, and perhaps even compete with, the existing liberal one.

Brownback, who was an early advocate of U.S. intervention in what would become the Darfur genocide in Sudan, has been a vocal critic of China’s repression of religious minorities, especially Uighur Muslims, in the Xinjiang region. Pentagon officials have put the number of detained Uighurs as high as 3 million. Brownback said it was “a million plus,” and called the mass-detention centers “concentration camps.” He has demurred when asked about the possibility of sanctioning Chinese officials. So far, the administration has held off on any action as trade negotiations unfold. When I asked him about the chances that Washington could influence Beijing’s behavior in Xinjiang, Brownback said he believed that it could be done through “focus by the global community on China, saying you cannot lock up people of a certain faith just because you’re trying to control them.” The issue, he said, is larger than just detention. “It’s the Big Brother police state that they’ve put on top of the individuals there … I’m not going to lock you up. I’m just going to make it such that you can’t buy and sell, you can’t go to school, you can’t get an apartment. Otherwise, have a very nice life.”

Somewhat like “human rights” and “economic development,” “religious freedom” is a rhetorical Swiss Army knife—a versatile generality, half tool and half weapon, that no reasonable person can oppose. In the United States, support for religious freedom cuts across party lines. The International Religious Freedom Act, which created Brownback’s office, was signed into law by Bill Clinton in 1998. Yesterday, State announced that a scheduled panel today with Brownback and former Representative Frank Wolf would also include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Religious-freedom-based appeals have been especially useful for Christian conservatives, who have used the term to rally support for the Cold War, chip away at prohibitions on church-based political endorsements, and defend the public observance of Christmas.