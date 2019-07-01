The World, Post-Trump: A small conservative magazine called First Things is laying out a potential path for the conservative movement to take after President Trump leaves office. Its goal: “for a nationalist movement to replace today’s progressive, globalized world order,” reports Emma Green.

A protester defaces the Hong Kong emblem after protesters broke into the government headquarters in Hong Kong on July 1 on the 22nd anniversary of the city’s handover from Britain to China. (Philip Fong / AFP / Getty)

Trump’s Lies Are Bad. What He Did in Osaka Was Worse. (David A. Graham)

“Of course, Trump is both the liar and the bullshitter, defying this binary. His lies have garnered a great deal of attention, even though voters are accustomed to the idea that politicians are dishonest, because of their brazenness and frequency. If Frankfurt is right, however, the greater peril comes not from Trump’s lies.” → Read on.

Why Bill Barr Is So Dangerous (Donald Ayer)

“In the Trump administration, Barr may have found the ideal setting in which to pursue his life’s work of creating an all-powerful president and frustrating the Founders’ vision of a government of checks and balances.” → Read on.

How the Supreme Court Messed Up the Census Case (Thomas Wolf and Brianna Cea)

“The Court thus sent the message that a citizenship question on the decennial census would be normal. The Court blocked the question because Ross lied about why he wanted it; but if he hadn’t lied, it would have been fine.” → Read on.

Democrats Don’t Want to Talk About the Economy (Annie Lowrey)

“The good economy has also allowed for a tremendous amount of progressive policy making and idea generation on the left: There’s oxygen in the room for big, wild proposals on prisoner reentry and student loans and child poverty and universal basic incomes, not just on health care and taxes.” → Read on.

