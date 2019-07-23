The Dry Kindling of the U.S.-Iran Relationship: The international attention drawn to an explosion at an Iran-aligned obscure military base in Iraq demonstrates the fragile relationship between Iran and the United States: The next escalation between the two countries could be sparked by any number of small events.

— Elaine Godfrey

Snapshot

(Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

Young conservative activists wait for President Donald Trump’s arrival at a Turning Point USA student summit in Washington on Tuesday.

Ideas From The Atlantic

Americans Can Handle the Truth. Mueller Needs to Give It to Them. (Stuart Gerson)

“Elements of the report are already on the record, but the Mueller hearing presents Congress and the press alike with the chance to better inform the public of the details. But Congress has a second task in these hearings, too. It can provide answers about the biggest silence in the report.” → Read on

Why Does Trump Want a Second Term? (David A. Graham)

“The president has not so far laid out a real platform for a second four years, although he has signaled over the past 10 days or so that he intends to focus his campaign on racist remarks and sowing division among Americans.” → Read on

The Day I Learned I Was American (Juliet Lapidos)

“When my relatives said that we came to America because in America we could be American, the could was key. We could be American, but we also could be that and something else—newcomers, with a sense of how things were done in other places, including things that were done worse, and things that were done better.” → Read on

