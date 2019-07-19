When I asked Bhargava and Moore, who have been charged as the country’s watchdogs for some of the worst violence around the world, whether the United States has recently lived up to the human-rights standards it sets for other countries, Bhargava paused and said, “No.” As the Trump administration pushes a diplomatic agenda framed in the language of human rights, it is haunted by the same contradictions that have always defined America, a nation perpetually falling short of its aspiration to be a shining city on a hill.

The State Department recently introduced special training for foreign-service officers on issues of religious persecution. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been pledged to help religious minorities rebuild their communities in northern Iraq following the Islamic State’s 2014 invasion, and this week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced $27 million more in aid to the region. Pompeo recently convened a group of scholars to lead a new Commission on Unalienable Rights, dedicated to reclaiming the fundamental principles of human rights from the twisted and abusive way they are used by regimes like Iran.

In an address to the ministerial yesterday, Pompeo extolled America’s example to the world. “Here in the United States, our Declaration of Independence clearly states that certain rights are unalienable,” he said. “There are liberties to which all of mankind, in all places, at all times are entitled.” Later in the day, Vice President Mike Pence echoed his commitment to defending fundamental rights. “We are proud that our long tradition of inspiring other nations to embrace religious freedom and respect for human rights has ushered in important improvements in the lives of people around the world,” he said. “Those who reject religious freedom are more likely to breed radicalism and resentment … And those who deny religious freedom to their own people have few qualms denying those rights to others.”

At least rhetorically, this message has consistently defined the Trump administration’s approach to foreign policy. Officials have argued that basic liberties, and especially freedom of conscience, provide the basis for healthy, stable societies. The United States should promote these liberties, they say, not just because they are essential to the country’s founding, but because they make good foreign-policy sense.

A big part of diplomacy, however, is credibility—America modeling the values it preaches around the world. International religious freedom is one of the last bipartisan issues in Washington; even Pelosi, one of the administration’s most powerful Democratic foes, spoke at this week’s ministerial. But when it comes to those harder questions, about the United States’s own human-rights record, that bipartisan unity tends to break down. Those cracks showed through at the ministerial, even at supposedly bland panel events.