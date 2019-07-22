The Brains Behind ‘Maximum Pressure’: While John Bolton and Mike Pompeo are the Trump administration’s hawkish public faces for pressure on Iran, this Treasury Department official is the person with her hands on the lever. “Bad actors need money to do bad things,” Sigal Mandelker has said, and her role in economic warfare is one to watch, Kathy Gilsinan writes.

A Case Study in Inequity: At the height of the AIDS crisis, the Whitman-Walker clinic in Washington, D.C., was a leading provider of care for LGBTQ people while also on the front lines of a battle over funding for federal HIV-prevention programs. Its history sheds light on the dark truth that not all people with HIV were treated equally.

Former Texas State Senator Wendy Davis, who rose to prominence after a marathon 13-hour filibuster in 2013, announced today that she plans to run for Congress, after a failed gubernatorial bid in 2014. (Above: Davis speaking during a Planned Parenthood rally outside the Texas Capitol back in 2017.)

The Stuff of Dystopian Nightmare (Garrett Epps)

“Commercial airliners are not usually restful environments, but February 2017 was a particularly fraught time for domestic air passengers. Donald Trump had become president a month earlier and had quickly issued his “travel ban” executive order, sparking chaos at the nation’s airports.” → Read on.

They Tried to Start a Church Without God. For a While, It Worked. (Faith Hill)

“[Twenty-five] percent of Americans today are religiously unaffiliated, up from single digits in the 1990s. Among young people, that number is 39 percent. Those numbers describe not just a retreat from organized religion, but also an erosion of community.” → Read on.

The Stock-Buyback Swindle (Jerry Useem)

“American corporations are spending trillions of dollars to repurchase their own stock. The practice is enriching CEOs—at the expense of everyone else.” → Read on.

What Else We’re Reading

A close look at the accusations against former Senator Al Franken (Jane Mayer, The New Yorker) (🔒Paywall)

Behind the scenes of the House Democrats’ Twitter war (Joan Walsh, The Nation)

19 questions for Mueller ahead of his testimony before Congress (Sharon LaFraniere, The New York Times) (🔒Paywall)

Behind Pence’s Air Force Two cancellation: A drug dealer (Trent Spiner, Politico)

