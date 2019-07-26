Were you forwarded this email? Sign yourself up here. We have many other free email newsletters on a variety of other topics. Browse the full list.

What We’re Following Today

It’s Friday, July 26.

‣ The Senate Intelligence Committee concluded yesterday that Russian hacking efforts targeted election systems in all 50 states in 2016.

‣ House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met privately with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York today in an effort to, as Pelosi put it, “clear the air” after a series of public disagreements between the two lawmakers.

‣ Representative Martha Roby of Alabama, one of just 13 Republican women in the House, announced that she will not run for reelection in 2020.

Here’s what else we’re watching:

Innnteresting: House Republicans overwhelmingly rejected the president on Thursday by voting against a budget agreement supported by Donald Trump. It doesn’t add up to a GOP mutiny against him, Russell Berman writes, but it does show that Trump’s grip on congressional Republicans isn’t always as strong as it appears.

Turning Up the Heat: Representative Jerry Nadler, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said that his panel will ask a federal judge to unseal grand-jury evidence related to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. The court filing will declare that the panel needs the information to decide whether to recommend articles of impeachment against Trump. The escalation is significant for Nadler, the lawmaker positioned to lead any potential impeachment effort.