Netroots Nation, a conference that’s been around since the early 2000s, is run by the liberal political blog Daily Kos and typically draws a few thousand progressive activists, organizers, and strategists. It offers three days of programming led by policy advocates and lawmakers, and panel topics range from felon disenfranchisement and the Green New Deal to embracing “Hijabi power.” In Seinfeld-ian terms, Netroots is the Bizarro version of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference for conservative activists: It’s chaotic and diverse, with crunchy, co-op vibes.

This year, you couldn’t swing a cat inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center without hitting someone wearing a Warren pin or a Nevertheless, She Persisted T-shirt. The senator was met with “Warren! Warren!” chants and a standing ovation at the presidential forum yesterday—a much more enthusiastic reception than saw her 2020 peers in attendance: former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, and Washington Governor Jay Inslee. (Harris did not attend the conference, opting instead to speak at a national convention for a black fraternity in Atlantic City, New Jersey.) The Warren fandom was similar at last year’s conference, months before she declared her candidacy, when her keynote address brought progressives to their feet again and again. “Warren has a good track record to show she really knows how to get the job done,” Carmen Martinez, 29, from Washington, D.C., told me. “I love how she has a plan for everything.” Every Warren fan I met echoed those sentiments.

The Democrat has become well known in the 2020 field for cranking out populist policy proposals one by one, such as a set of executive actions for raising wages for women of color. Most recently, Warren unveiled an immigration plan that would decriminalize crossing the border illegally and increase aid funding to Central America. Her campaign has rapidly gained steam in recent weeks: The first poll released after the first set of primary debates last month, from NBC and The Wall Street Journal, showed Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden leading the herd of 2020 candidates. And she raised more than $19 million in the second quarter of the year, besting every candidate but Biden and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Voters’ attraction to Warren could be rooted in her rapid-fire release of plans for what she’d do as president. Or it could be simpler than that. “I really feel like she would throw herself in front of a bus for us,” Sullivan said. “There’s nobody who’s more earnest.”

Harris, too, has been having a bit of a moment. The senator from California set herself apart from her Democratic rivals during the first debates by confronting Biden directly about his comments on working with segregationist senators early in his political career, as well as his opposition to federally mandated busing to integrate schools. The performance helped put her on the map for some progressive voters.