In a telling exchange early in the day, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler asked Mueller to explain “in plain terms” his decision to neither accuse nor exonerate the president of a crime. Mueller responded instead with a sentence loaded with legal jargon. “The finding indicates that the president was not exculpated for the act he allegedly committed,” he replied. He was not going to be anyone’s sound-bite prop.

There were compelling moments, to be sure, both in Mueller’s appearance before the Judiciary Committee in the morning and the Intelligence Committee in the afternoon. Under initial questioning from Nadler and later from Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, Mueller confirmed yet again that his investigation did not exonerate Trump and that it resulted in the criminal convictions of several people close to the president. In perhaps his most direct refutation of Trump’s repeated attacks on the probe, Mueller declared, “It is not a witch hunt.” For good measure, he later added that Russian interference in the 2016 election “was not a hoax.”

Schiff in particular was effective at throwing Mueller a series of rapid-fire questions that neatly summarized the key results of his probe. And toward the end of the day, Democrats succeeded in drawing out from him a warning about the danger posed by Russia and other countries currently seeking to interfere in U.S. elections—and a concern that campaigns will be emboldened to accept foreign assistance. “I hope this is not the new normal, but I fear it is,” Mueller said, in a rare instance of divulging his personal opinion.

Perhaps this was all the Democrats reasonably could expect; in the days before the hearing, Schiff and others were saying they hoped for little more than an opportunity to broadcast Mueller’s conclusions to a national audience of millions who undoubtedly had not read his written report. Indeed, Democrats may have been overly restrained in their own questioning, owing to Mueller’s warning about all the things he wouldn’t discuss. Fearful of wasting their limited time with inquiries that would go unanswered, lawmakers didn’t even bother to ask Mueller about Attorney General William Barr’s handling of his report, and they trod lightly on the elephant in his opus—whether it was all a gigantic referral of impeachment to Congress. (“I’m not going to comment on that,” Mueller said to that one, in characteristic fashion.)

At one point, Mueller did seem to make news: In response to a question from Representative Ted Lieu of California, he said it was “correct” that the reason he did not seek to charge Trump with obstruction of justice was the Office of Legal Counsel opinion that a sitting president could not be indicted. The implication was that if not for that Justice Department position, he would have brought charges against Trump. But by the afternoon, Mueller had walked that back, telling the Intelligence Committee that he wanted to clarify that his team chose not to make a determination at all about whether Trump committed a crime.