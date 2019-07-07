For any family, pregnancy raises a huge number of questions about bioethics and how public or private they want the experience to be. For Rose, these questions are washed through the additional layer of her professional identity. In a recent conversation, she told me that her pregnancy is about expanding her family and bringing life into the world. But it’s also a living testament to her political values. Rose found out she was pregnant around the same time that near-total abortion bans in Alabama, Georgia, and Missouri were making national headlines this spring. Newly pregnant and watching those debates unfold was “very personally painful,” Rose told me, “to look at the outright misinformation, and the way information is twisted by abortion advocates to try to further dehumanize human beings in the womb.”

Rose is a controversial figure. Her early activism involved posing as an underage prostitute and secretly recording her visit to a Planned Parenthood facility. (In a statement last fall, Planned Parenthood said that “Live Action has a history of doctoring video [and] making false claims, and has no credibility.”) More recently, she has pushed claims that are contested by medical groups and even other anti-abortion organizations, such as her assertion that “abortion is never medically necessary.”

I spoke with Rose about how pregnancy has—and has not—shifted her views about abortion, and how it is inspiring new approaches to her advocacy. Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Emma Green: Congratulations! What exciting news.

Lila Rose: Thank you. Yeah, we’re very excited.

Green: Have you been using apps that make comparisons to, like, a cherry, and then a slightly bigger fruit—

Rose: It’s been interesting reviewing the pregnancy resources out there. I haven’t found an app yet that has very detailed descriptions of embryonic and fetal development. One of the Live Action projects that we are looking at is creating that app, which actually would provide very detailed information. You would be able to see the skeletal and nervous systems, as well as how it’s affecting your body.

The apps that do exist have rudimentary drawings of what the baby looks like, but it does not look very lifelike, and I don’t know how medically accurate they are. This has been an inspiration to me—we need better resources. What is on the market right now is not up to par for what I think women would appreciate.

Green: Why is it that specific details about the medical development, week by week, appeal to you?

Rose: From the conversations I’ve had with other women, they like to know a lot, and they like to have as much information as possible. Having detailed information about the development of the baby is really, really fascinating. There’s an interesting documentary I watched recently on the developmental process in the womb. It had a lot of detailed information about how your diet, your stress levels, different elements of your lifestyle can impact the development of a child, and how much communication there is between your bodies. I think a lot of women would love to learn more about that if there were more easy-to-access resources about that.